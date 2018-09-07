Rain Chances Trending Lower

Rain chances are trending lower, but we’ll still see a few showers or storms over the next 5 days. We might can lower chances even further if the trend continues. After a cool Saturday, a warming trend starts Sunday through the middle of the week. It’ll be chilly tonight as most drop into the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Monday and into the 80s by Wednesday! A few storms could pop up Tuesday and late Wednesday. Data is still not lining up on timing or how widespread rain chances will be.