Tennessee COVID-19 cases top 3,300; 43 deaths reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases are still steadily increasing with 254 new cases identified across the state. Tenessee Department of Health is now reporting 3,321 cases statewide.
The counties with the highest number of cases include:
- Davidson County -- 741
- Shelby County -- 706; 10 deaths
- Sumner County -- 301
- Williamson County -- 239
- Rutherford County -- 140
Shelby County Health Department reported 66 new cases Saturday morning.
There have been two more deaths in the county bringing that total to 10 and more than 8,100 people have been tested for the virus.
A map of Shelby County shows the number of cases by zip code.
Data from the state and county show 21 to 30-year-olds account for the highest percentage of people in Shelby County and across Tennessee to contract the virus. Here’s a breakdown of the age groups according to the Shelby County Health Department:
- 0 to 10 -- 2
- 11 to 20 -- 23
- 21 to 30 -- 145
- 31 to 40 -- 132
- 41 to 50 -- 114
- 51 to 60 -- 124
- 61 to 70 -- 83
- 71 to 80 -- 38
- 80+ -- 9
- Pending -- 36
Information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and cell phone tracking data from Unacast, showed that Tennesseans have not been following social distancing guidelines and have not been staying home over the past few days.
Thursday Governor Bill Lee extended the state’s safer-at-home order until April 14 to ensure the safety and health of Tennesseans. Unless you are an individual who has essential business to handle, the order is enforceable according to Lee.
Friday the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the closure of all 56 state parks in support of Lee’s order.
The Shelby County Health Department says they will hold a press conference providing new information on Monday.
