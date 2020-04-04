U.S. Senators call for COVID-19 relief for farmers

WASHINGTON (KFVS) -Over 30 senators have come together to write a letter to Secretary of Agriculture, Sunny Perdue, to ensure the continuity of our country’s food supply.
The senators said it is important to support rural areas during the coronavirus pandemic by providing needed relief to farmers.
“Americans always depend on our nation’s farmers to grow the food, fuel, and fiber that we all need, but that reliance becomes much more pronounced in times of crisis,” the Senators wrote. “To provide additional support for those whose operations are being affected by the coronavirus, we urge you to consider making emergency measures such as deadline extensions, loan payment deferrals, payment forbearance, and a full suspension of all current and pending foreclosure actions effective for the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery. Such measures are critical to avoiding disruption in the country’s food supply chain.”
Full text of the letter can be found here.
