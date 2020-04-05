Awaken Church opens doors for Sunday service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, places of worship around Jonesboro and across the country have had to close their doors to the public.
However, Awaken Church is one of the few allowing members of the congregation and anyone else to come inside for services.
Church officials declined an on-camera interview and did not allow cameras inside during the services.
A churchgoer said Sunday that he attended services.
“It’s not a normal Sunday for us. But the people, I guess, are more conscious of what’s going on. I think God’s trying to warn us about being loyal to him and standing our ground as a fellowship and having the community together,” Garai McCre said.
Through communication via social media, the church has maintained they are following the correct procedures through the CDC and from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Gov. Hutchinson issued an executive order March 26 and amended the order April 4, to include information on out of state hotel and motel occupants as the COVID-19 emergency considered.
Both executive orders exempt places of worship but asks places of worship to implement social distancing and health policies, including a six-foot distance rule, to help avoid the spread of the virus.
The governor told reporters Saturday the church has been compliant and understood the issue, noting state officials have not had to issue a specific directive in the case.
“They have been compliant. They understand the public health necessity and so, I applaud them for understanding it and by complying with it, and then so, we’ve really not had to issue a specific directive to them because after the conversations with the Department of Health, they’ve agreed to comply with the public health directives. And we’re grateful for that,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Unless further measures are put into place, the church plans to continue make their services open to the public.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.