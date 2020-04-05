Jackson County authorities search for missing Jonesboro man

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Jackson County deputies are searching the Grubbs area for a missing Jonesboro man who has not been seen in several days.
According to Captain Ricky Morales with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for Michael S. Alexander, 48, of Jonesboro. Alexander has not been seen since April 3 or April 4.
Alexander is a white male, 5′8″ and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweater, blue jeans and camo boots.
“Due to the geological area and rising water, Alexander could be in danger,” Morales said.
Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5852.
