Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

For Pope Francis at the Vatican, and for Christians around the world, this will be an Easter like none other. In many churches, including St. Peter's Basilica, the joyous message of Christ’s resurrection will delivered to empty pews. Worries about the coronavirus outbreak have triggered widespread cancellations of Holy Week processions, as well as in-person services. Many pastors will be preaching on TV or online, tailoring their sermons to account for the pandemic. Many extended families will reunite via Face Time and Zoom rather than around a communal table laden with an Easter feast.