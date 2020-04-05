Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Virus cluster found at Kansas rehabilitation center
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A cluster of coronavirus cases have been found at a rehabilitation center in Kansas City, Kansas. Seventeen residents and two staff members at Riverbend Post Acute Care Center have tested positive for the virus. The chief medical officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas says six of those residents have been hospitalized. Riverbend has 135 residents. Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew Saturday to 698, up 78 from a day earlier. Twenty-one deaths were reported in Kansas.
KANSAS SEARCH
Kansas searchers find body of child swept away in river
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say searchers looking for a 20-month-old girl missing since March 11 found her remains Saturday in the Little Walnut River. The Wichita Eagle reports that the girl was a passenger in her father’s truck when he ran from the Leon Police Department. Christopher Johnson was allegedly drinking when he took off from police and crashed into the Little Walnut River near Leon, Kansas. Johnson died after being pinned in the truck that landed on its top.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHRISTIAN-HOLY-WEEK
Virus alters Holy Week celebration worldwide, not the spirit
For Pope Francis at the Vatican, and for Christians around the world, this will be an Easter like none other. In many churches, including St. Peter's Basilica, the joyous message of Christ’s resurrection will delivered to empty pews. Worries about the coronavirus outbreak have triggered widespread cancellations of Holy Week processions, as well as in-person services. Many pastors will be preaching on TV or online, tailoring their sermons to account for the pandemic. Many extended families will reunite via Face Time and Zoom rather than around a communal table laden with an Easter feast.
TRANSPORTATION
Kansas governor signs bill to launch new transportation plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has signed legislation to launch a new, 10-year transportation program she and other officials see as a $10 billion stimulus to counter the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The program will use use existing funds to pay for $1 billion a year in projects, with projects designated every two years. The measure Kelly signed Friday allows the state to expedite $300 million worth of big projects with a fast-track, designing-while-building process. The program commits $85 million over 10 years to improving the infrastructure for broadband service. The legislation also allows the state to build three toll roads.
KANSAS ELECTRIC RATES-RULING
Court: Utilities cannot charge energy-making customers more
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled utilities cannot charge customers who produce some of their own energy more than other customers. The decision Friday strikes down a proposed rate design by Westar and Kansas Gas and Electric, finding it constitutes price discrimination against residential customers who use solar panels or windmills to generate some or all of their electricity. It notes lawmakers codified into state law the goal of incentivizing renewable energy production by private parties.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-MEDICAL STUDENTS
KU med students graduate early to help with pandemic
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — More than 50 University of Kansas medical students are graduating early to participate in a program that will deploy them throughout the state to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The University of Kansas Medical Center said in a news release that the program will allow seniors to serve in areas of “critical need” before their residencies start in July at various locations throughout the country. Students from all three of the medical school’s campuses, in Kansas City, Salina and Wichita, have volunteered.
AG GAG LAW-KANSAS
Court permanently bans enforcement of Kansas 'ag-gag' law
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked enforcement of provisions in a Kansas law that ban the secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil issued a permanent injunction Friday after finding in January that the state’s “Ag-Gag” law unconstitutionally criminalized free speech. The Kansas law was enacted in 1990. It had made it a crime or anyone to take a picture or video at animal facilities without the owner’s consent or to enter them under false pretenses.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-PRIVACY
Kansas' review of cellphone GPS data raises privacy concerns
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is facing questions over the state's monitoring of GPS data gleaned from people's cellphones about how residents have cut down on travel during the coronavirus pandemic. But Kelly on Thursday defended the state Department of Health and Environment's use of the data. She called its compilation “harmless” to individuals and said it helps the state focus efforts to promote social distancing where they're needed most. The public-interest law firm Kansas Justice Institute is demanding that Kelly provide more information about how the information is collected and used. Unacast said in a statement Thursday that its data "never shows individuals’ behavior.”