Northwest Arkansas BBQ company visits NEA to feed crews & citizens, impacted by Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northwest and Northeast Arkansas don’t always see eye to eye, especially when it comes to sports, but in a time of need, the rivalry goes out of the window.
Ray’s Rump Shack, out of Bentonville, made the trip across the state to serve barbecue and fellowship to those in need in Jonesboro throughout the past week.
Owner Seth Simmons said the opportunity to help people in their time of need was important to him and others.
“We’re just sitting around and I see this community hit by a tornado and just know there’s going to be a ton of work crews there. Lots of people that have lost houses, lost electricity. All their food is going to go bad in their refrigerators. They’re going to need something to eat," Simmons said. "I’m just sitting on the couch, getting fat and happy and I think to myself, 'man, I got two smokers sitting outside and the talent to run them. A lot of people are going to need something to eat so let’s hit the road.”
His crew arrived on Tuesday and stayed through Sunday, serving roughly 5,500 people. They served on average about 1,100 per day during their visit.
The meals they provided were free, but donations were accepted as well.
Simmons also added that other local businesses contributed supplies to their efforts and they were given donations from all over the country.
