Nurses struggle on the front line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading rapidly across the country, nurses are going the extra mile to keep their patients and their own families safe.
Ashton Byrum graduated from nursing school, back in December.
She currently works at a long-term care facility in Region 8.
Not only is the COVID-19 pandemic putting stress on healthcare providers across the country, but most of those providers are also parents.
“I started crying cause I was like It’s going to break my heart. It makes me just want to stay at home and not go to work. But that’s not how this works,” says Byrum.
With the ongoing uncertainty of the situation, Byrum is prepared to do whatever is necessary to keep her family safe.
“Any day of the week, I would rather overreact than underreact and in my opinion, you can never be too safe when it comes to your family or your loved ones,” says Byrum.
