Tornado repairs continue in Bridger Place neighborhood

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just over a week after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Jonesboro, many neighborhoods around the area are still on the road to recovery.
The Bridger Place subdivision was among the many that suffered substantial damage from the storm.
Many neighbors are still cleaning and restoring the area in hopes of trying to get back to normal.
Resident Nanci Early said the damage was difficult to imagine.
“You think it may be one or two houses so when we actually drove down here, it was a lot more devastating than the pictures tell. It’s 20-30 houses that are just gone. Well, I think there’s no doubt that the community rallied together. Churches are giving away stuff. I got down here and I didn’t have any cleaning supplies. It’s hard to go to Walmart right now with the virus," Early said. “You can’t get bleach. You can’t get cleaning supplies. So, the churches were great about having stuff. I got rakes, I got shovels, and cleaning supplies and work gloves and all that. So, yeah, I think this community rallied even during a crisis as the virus."
Early said that seeing the community come together in a trying time to help each other has been encouraging.
