April 6: Region 8 nurses struggling on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, April 6. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
In addition to keeping their patients healthy, Region 8 nurses are also having to go the extra mile to protect their own families.
With hundreds of Arkansans testing positive for COVID-19, and thousands more facing financial hardships, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new partnership Sunday to provide some relief.
Social distancing didn’t keep one Region 8 girl from celebrating her birthday with family, friends, and neighbors.
The curfew has been lifted, but work continues all around town as Jonesboro recovers from an EF-3 tornado.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Weather Headlines
Temperatures are going to be warming over the next few days.
While we do have some rain chances in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, the coverage looks lower and the rainfall amounts look lower now.
We could have some thunder and lightning with these storms, but the severe weather threat is VERY, VERY low.
A cold front moves through on Wednesday night and that will push the afternoon highs from the 80s into the 60s by Thursday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.