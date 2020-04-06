Arkansas Activities Association cancels remainder of state basketball finals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 left the 3A, 4A, 5A, & 6A state basketball finals in limbo for nearly a month.
The Arkansas Activities Association made a final decision on Monday. They revealed that the remainder of the state finals are canceled. Several NEA teams will be recognized as state champions for reaching the finals.
- Nettleton (5A Girls - first state championship in program history)
- West Memphis (5A Boys - first state championship since 2005)
- Rivercrest (3A Boys - first state championship since 2011)
- Osceola (3A Boys - first state championship since 2002)
Arkansas State basketball signee Caleb London will also be recognized as a state champion. He was integral to Conway reaching the 6A Boys Finals.
The AAA will have an update on spring sports (baseball, softball, track & field, soccer) at a later date.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.