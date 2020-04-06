Caddo Sheriff’s deputies required to wear protective masks

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 — all Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies will begin wearing protective masks.
The order to wear face masks will apply to all CPSO employees, bondsmen and anyone else entering the Caddo Correctional Center.
"This goes beyond maintaining a healthy workforce," Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said, in a news release. "Every day we learn more and more about this virus and how it spreads. We want to make sure we are doing everything possible to protect our deputies."
Twelve CPSO deputies have tested positive for COVID-19. In Caddo Parish, the number of cases is now 598.
The department has enough personal protective equipment to last for a few days, according to Sheriff Prator. Afterward, deputies will wear an improvised or homemade mask until supplies come in.
He asks any community groups or individuals making masks to consider donating to the sheriff's office.
"We can't go home and wait this out," Sheriff Prator said. "We will continue to answer calls and be there when our citizens need us. So if you have extra masks, please think about us."
The La. National Guard delivered several pallets of PPE following a request from Sheriff Prator. The supplies will be split between Shreveport Police and Fire, the Shreveport City Marshal, parish fire districts, municipal police departments, and the Sheriff’s Office.
