Corning School District discusses plans for remainder of semester

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that schools will not reopen for in-school instruction.
Now, schools work to figure out how they’re going to move forward.
Hallways and classrooms will remain empty the weeks ahead at the Corning School District. Superintendent Kellee Smith said they plan to work through it and work together.
She added she wasn’t surprised to hear the formal announcement of schools shut down for the rest of the school year.
The challenge now is continuing to supply students with paper AMI packets. Around 30 percent of students have access to online login.
Not only does this task create stress, but teachers said they know this isn’t up to par learning.
“It is stressful for teachers because they realize what they’re missing with no face-to-face interaction,” Smith said.
Hutchinson closed schools starting March 15. Smith says no state-wide testing relieves some of the stress.
“Cancelling the ACT Aspire was a burden lifted. My hopes are that they continue that, and maybe next year, we still give the ACT Aspire but we’re held harmless. Where we still get the data to drive our instruction but we’re still not held accountable yet. Give us another year to try to catch up.”
Smith said doing the AMI work given to students will be graded.
“We are going to look at these packets and grade these packets. It’s our hope that we can help kids. We’re not trying to punish kids in any way. Do the work. It will benefit you to do the work.”
If work seems difficult for families, Smith encourages them to contact the school.
