Gov. Hutchinson announces COVID-19 Relief Fund

“Hardships have been placed on many Arkansans because of this public health emergency. Tens of thousands of Arkansans have recently filed unemployment claims, and there are great needs in many Arkansas communities. Arkansans have been incredibly responsive to the needs of their neighbors by volunteering assistance in this time of crisis. I am pleased that the State is partnering with Arkansas Community Foundation to support the COVID-19 relief fund, a designated fund for Arkansans to donate and help other Arkansans,” said Gov. Hutchinson at a press conference Sunday.