Gov. Hutchinson announces COVID-19 Relief Fund

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas Community Foundation announced a partnership with Gov. Asa Hutchinson Sunday and asked for citizens to donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist in pandemic relief.
According to a release, all donations to the fund will be granted to Arkansas nonprofits working to serve the state’s most vulnerable populations and those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and the economic fallout.
Created on March 18, 2020, several Arkansas entities have pledged or donated over $2 million to the foundation, including:
- Arkansas Community Foundation
- Entergy Charitable Foundation
- Riggs CAT
- Tyson Family Foundation
- Walmart Foundation
- Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation
- Windgate Charitable Foundation
- Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation
“Hardships have been placed on many Arkansans because of this public health emergency. Tens of thousands of Arkansans have recently filed unemployment claims, and there are great needs in many Arkansas communities. Arkansans have been incredibly responsive to the needs of their neighbors by volunteering assistance in this time of crisis. I am pleased that the State is partnering with Arkansas Community Foundation to support the COVID-19 relief fund, a designated fund for Arkansans to donate and help other Arkansans,” said Gov. Hutchinson at a press conference Sunday.
Since March 20, the Community Foundation has issued 175 grants to nonprofits helping with pandemic relief.
The fund will support community needs in human services, food, health, housing, and education.
Those wanting to donate can visit www.arcf.org/covid19 or mail a check to 5 Allied Drive, Suite 51110, Little Rock, AR 72202.
