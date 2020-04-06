Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Lansing prison announces more cases, state total up to 747
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported 49 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. The state has confirmed 747 cases, up from 698 on Saturday. Twenty-two virus-related deaths have been confirmed, one more than on Saturday. State health officials say 183 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The ill include a an inmate and the fourth staff member to test positive at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Corrections officials say the illnesses and employee absences at the state's largest prison have prompted some operational changes. For example, movement of inmates will be reduced to ensure they stay in the assigned groups.
Man arrested after standoff at Kansas police station
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man armed with an ax was taken into custody after a standoff at a police station in southern Kansas. Arkansas City Police Chief Dan Ward says the man entered a lobby Sunday afternoon and hit the interior door to the police department's secured area with a long-handled ax. He says the man, 38-year-old Douglas Gleaves, yelled at officers for more than two hours before he was subdued with a Taser. Gleaves was taken to South Central Kansas Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. Ward says possible charges include aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and criminal threat.
Divers recover body of trash truck driver from river
PERRY, Kan. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a Kansas trash truck driver who was reported missing on Friday. Authorities say 32-year-old Bernard Singleton, of Topeka, apparently lost control of his truck west of Perry during inclement weather Friday morning. The truck hit a guard rail and overturned in the river, where it sank. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said Deffenbaugh Industries contacted the sheriff's office Friday evening after Singleton didn't return from his route. Authorities used his phone to find Singleton's location. His body and truck were recovered Saturday afternoon.
Topeka police investigate man's shooting death
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in central Topeka. D'Angelo Payne was found dead Saturday night. Lt. Ron Ekis says officers responded to the scene after a report that shots were fired and a vehicle had crashed. Officers found D'Angelo Payne dead at the scene. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports details of the crash and the shooting have not been released. Shawnee County District Court records show Payne was scheduled to appear May 7 on charges that included felony drug possession, which were filed after his arrest in December. No arrests have been made in his death.
Kansas man charged in killings of girlfriend, her daughter
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her daughter. The suspect, Daniel Lopez, hasn't been arrested. He is charged in the deaths of 25-year-old Mickayla Sorell and 8-year-old Natalya Sorell. Their bodies were found last Monday at their home in Wichita after Sorrell's colleagues reported that she hadn't turned up for work. Police believe the shooting occurred March 28. KWCH reports Wichita police presented the case to the Sedgwick County Attorney's office Friday. Lopez is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.
In years before outbreak, investment in public health fell
In the decade before the coronavirus outbreak, state and local officials across the United States made steady and sometimes dramatic cuts to their first line of defense against pandemics and other public health emergencies. Funding for public health was slashed at the federal level and for state and local departments after the 2008 recession caused serious budget problems. But as the economy recovered, public health funding did not. A shortfall persisted despite several alarming outbreaks, from H1N1 to Ebola, and experts say that's left the U.S. more vulnerable now to COVID-19.
Virus cluster found at Kansas rehabilitation center
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A cluster of coronavirus cases have been found at a rehabilitation center in Kansas City, Kansas. Seventeen residents and two staff members at Riverbend Post Acute Care Center have tested positive for the virus. The chief medical officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas says six of those residents have been hospitalized. Riverbend has 135 residents. Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew Saturday to 698, up 78 from a day earlier. Twenty-one deaths were reported in Kansas.
Kansas searchers find body of child swept away in river
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say searchers looking for a 20-month-old girl missing since March 11 found her remains Saturday in the Little Walnut River. The Wichita Eagle reports that the girl was a passenger in her father’s truck when he ran from the Leon Police Department. Christopher Johnson was allegedly drinking when he took off from police and crashed into the Little Walnut River near Leon, Kansas. Johnson died after being pinned in the truck that landed on its top.