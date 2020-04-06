Regions Bank donates $10k toward Jonesboro’s tornado recovery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Regions Bank is donating $10,000 to help Jonesboro residents hard-hit by the March 28 tornado.
The money will go to the United Way of Northeast Arkansas to “support immediate and long-term recovery efforts following the EF-3 tornado that destroyed parts of Jonesboro on March 28,” a Monday news release stated.
The donation will help fund contractor services and secure building materials for many families whose homes were damaged or destroyed.
It will also help pay for essential home items, as well as food and clothing.
“Regions Bank has been part of Jonesboro for many years, and we are committed to helping our community recover and emerge stronger,” said Jim Tubbs, Northeast Arkansas market executive for Regions Bank. “Through this donation to United Way of Northeast Arkansas, our goal is to be part of the rebuilding and healing of our community in the days, weeks and months to come.”
“Their donation is going to make an important impact in the lives of many individuals and families during this difficult time,” said Nanette Heard, executive director of United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
