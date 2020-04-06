Sheriff: Clay County has positive case of COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Sheriff stressed remaining calm as the Arkansas Department of Health reported a new case of the virus.
Sheriff Terry Miller said they are also asking people to continue practicing social distancing.
On Friday, Piggott Pharmacy Owner Shannon Haywood said people in Clay County take coronavirus seriously, with everyone following all guidelines.
Now that the community has a case, Sheriff Miller encourages people to keep washing their hands, keep contact with others at a minimum and use face masks and gloves.
They also encouraged people to limit touching their face and their social outings to necessary trips only.
Sheriff Miller also stressed that if you have symptoms, you need to contact your healthcare provider.
With this latest case, Fulton and Jackson Counties become the last Region 8 counties to report positive cases due to COVID-19.
