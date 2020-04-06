Sheriff: Jonesboro girl killed in accidental shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s investigators do not suspect foul play in a shooting that left a 14-year-old Jonesboro girl dead.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, at a home on Panther Heights Drive near Lake Norfork in Baxter County.
When deputies and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor inside the home.
According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, she had been shot once with a small-caliber rifle.
EMTs were unable to revive her, and the county coroner pronounced her dead.
Witnesses told investigators the victim and another girl were playing hide and seek.
One of the girls found the rifle in a downstairs bedroom and thought it was unloaded, a Monday news release stated.
“When the victim came down the stairs, the girls began laughing about the gun,” Montgomery said. “The gun was, in fact, fully loaded and accidentally discharged.”
There were no adults in the house at the time of the shooting.
Deputies collected the rifle as evidence.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to confirm the cause of death.
“No foul play is suspected,” Montgomery said.
