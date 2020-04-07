April 7: Cold front bringing a risk of severe storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, April 7. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A chance of a few pop-up storms today, but a more organized chance of severe weather will come on Wednesday.
While a tornado cannot be ruled out, the greater threat appears to be gusty winds and large hail.
The air will get very unstable ahead of the cold front on Wednesday night.
This will fuel some storms that appear to really get going after dinnertime.
Behind the front, much cooler air comes into Region 8 for Thursday with highs in the 60s.
News Headlines
Jonesboro officials are calling on parents to keep their kids from gathering in groups, or face the consequences.
Despite COVID-19 and EF-3 tornado, “the beat goes on” for some big-name performers determined to feed hungry Arkansans.
This morning, the British coronavirus crisis deepens, while here in America there are some positive signs in New York.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
