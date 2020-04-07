Arkansas American Legion cancels 2020 baseball program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 is responsible for another sports league being on the sidelines.
The Arkansas American Legion announced Tuesday that the 2020 baseball program is canceled. Several Legion teams are based in NEA including Paragould (Glen Sain GMC), Mountain Home (Lockeroom), and Batesville (Atlas Asphalt Highwaymen).
These teams will have to ponder whether or not to play games at all. The Fort Smith Sportsman aim to take the field this summer.
