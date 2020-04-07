Benefit concert to help food banks across Arkansas during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Between COVID-19 and the Jonesboro tornado, many families find themselves in need and many organizations are stretched thin.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is trying to help people in need.
Christie Jordan, CEO for the food bank, said the day Governor Asa Hutchinson announced schools would be closed due to COVID-19, the food bank leaped into action, calling schools with food backpack programs about their plans.
While some schools decided to continue serving meals to kids through different methods, others did not, so the food bank partnered with their backpack schools to make sure children still had access to food.
Jordan said to date, between 2,500 to 3,000 family food boxes have been provided through schools and different community organizations.
There has also been a drop in donations to the food bank.
Jordan said donations were down this year before COVID-19, but then donations dropped due to COVID-19.
“People are concerned about spreading COVID-19, so they don’t want to make food donations, out of concern of other people’s safety, and I respect that," Jordan said. “But our supply chain has been greatly impacted by COVID-19.”
This means shelves at grocery stores are bare at times and causing there to be a shortage of food items for people to buy and to also donate to the food bank.
Jordan said $1 can provide four meals.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas announced And the Beat Goes on Arkansas - A Live Streaming event presented by Simmons Bank.
It will take place in various locations but will emit from Simmons Bank Arena and feature several prominent country artists and Arkansans, including:
- Justin Moore
- Tracy Lawrence
- Joe Nichols
- Adam Hambrick
- Heath Sanders
Donations will go toward the following groups:
- Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas
- Arkansas Foodbank
- Food Bank of North Central Arkansas
- NWA Foodbank
- Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank
- River Valley Regional Food Bank
- Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance
Viewers can donate here with all proceeds benefitting the Feeding America Food Banks in Arkansas and Hunger Relief Alliance.
If you would also like to donate to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, click here.
