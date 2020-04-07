City officials stressed importance of social distancing among student-aged children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City officials said young adults need to hear this message and heed to it. They are asking parents to find a way to keep them from leaving home to hang out with friends.
“They’re still socializing, they are still hanging out in someone’s basement. They’re hanging out in a park somewhere or someplace like that socializing and unknowingly passing the virus back and forth," Dean of the NYIT College Of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State Dr. Shane Speights said.
Speights is also Jonesboro’s medical director and said this virus is serious, and everyone needs to treat it as such.
Abby Ryan is a student at Arkansas State University and she has roommates. After they are done with their homework, they go out to Craighead Forrest Park for fresh air and to let their dogs play.
“We are just out here enjoying the weather and walking around and having fun out here," Ryan said.
She said she is taking precautions by trying to keep 6 feet between her and those out, but she’s not living her life in fear.
“I’m really not scared. If it happens, it happens. It is what it is," Ryan said.
Statements like that concern city officials.
“This younger generation is not immune to it," Speights said.
He wants to put early information released on the coronavirus to rest, especially thoughts that only older individuals would be affected.
“I think, to be honest with you, that sent a message to middle-age and even the younger generation that ‘I don’t really have to worry about this, it’s not going to really affect me,’ that has since changed," Speights said.
With that change, he said people 21 years old and younger must also buckle down to the virus.
“They may not even know they are sick of the virus itself and they may not ever show signs of the virus itself and they go back home to their families and now all of a sudden they are passing this virus back and forth," Speights said.
On Monday, the governor announced the end to all learning in the physical classroom for the remainder of the school year.
That’s something Dr. Speights says students shouldn’t use as an excuse to let loose.
“They may be treating this like an extended spring break or an early summer break, that’s not the case. I would encourage parents to help us police this because this could seriously make a difference in how people get infected by this disease," Speights said.
Region 8 reached out to the mayor’s office over the possibility of placing a curfew in Jonesboro to keep youth in the house during certain hours.
The office released a statement saying in part:
The mayor’s office is also urging everyone to keep their distance and wear masks.
They say the younger generations seem to be a target that needs to get the message more clearly, but parents need to also ensure their teens follow it.
