Computer issues at SBA said to hold up small business loans

Phu Dang, left, the owner of i5 Pho restaurant, gets help from a contractor as he boards up his business, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Seattle's downtown Pioneer Square neighborhood. Dang closed his business to dine-in customers earlier in the month and had tried doing takeout only food in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, but he said his location did not attract enough customers for takeout and he decided to fully close for the time being. He said his decision to board up came after a nearby business was broken into over the weekend. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)