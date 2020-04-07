COVID-19 causes furloughs at White River Health System

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Due to COVID-19 causing revenue shortfalls, the White River Health System is furloughing some employees temporarily.
In a news release, WRHS leaders met with employees on Friday about shortfalls in revenue due to the postponing of non-emergency surgeries, imaging studies, and laboratory tests, along with a reduction in emergency room visits.
They also spoke about the increase in expenses due to preparing for COVID-19.
Along with staff members who have had reduced hours, many employees stepped up to accept a 30-day unpaid furlough.
Those employees will retain existing benefits and those furloughed will be eligible for unemployment benefits.
“I am humbled by the response of our leaders and employees,” WRHS President and CEO Gary Paxson said. “It is an honor to work with people who demonstrate a genuine concern for each other and our patients. It is our intention to return to full employment as quickly as possible.”
