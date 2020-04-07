Facility closures extended at Lake Wappapello

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is extending facility closures at Lake Wappapello.
The Wappapello Lake Project Office and Visitor Center, USACE campgrounds, fish cleaning stations, swim beaches and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice .
Any camping reservations made in any of the Lake Wappapello’s three USACE managed campgrounds through April 30 have been cancelled.
This includes Greenville, Peoples Creek and Redman Creek campgrounds.
All shelter reservations through April 30 have also been canceled.
Individuals affected by this extension will be contacted my email and issued a refund.
For updates go to the Wapapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook page.
