23 laid off at Juvenile Success Center due to COVID-19

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly two dozen people were laid off at a juvenile success facility in Independence County due to COVID-19.
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin said in a news release Tuesday since juvenile intakes are on hold, all 23 employees at the Juvenile Success Center had to be laid off.
“It is sad that with the measures developed at our center, by the very employees being laid off, to improve lives, our people have become casualties of the COVID-19 virus, but not by being infected,” Judge Griffin said.
He said he is proud of the jobs people were doing and hopes when the crisis is over, they will be able to reopen and bring more juvenile successes.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.