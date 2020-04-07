Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Gov. Laura Kelly says officials are scouring the state to find supplies to help frontline workers treating people with the coronavirus. The governor said Monday that Kansas should finish distributing supplies it received from a federal national stockpile by Tuesday. But she noted Kansas has not received any of the millions of supplies it has requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That comes on a day when Kansas reported confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 845, nearly 100 more than on Sunday, with 25 deaths. Health Director Dr. Lee Norman said he expects the increases to continue, in part because more testing is being done.