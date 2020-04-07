One dead after fatal pedestrian crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died in a pedestrian crash Tuesday morning.
According to a report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened around 7:26 a.m. and involved a Ford F-150 that was traveling north on Arkansas State Highway 267 when the truck struck the pedestrian from behind.
The pedestrian, 26-year-old Bethany Gunnell of Beebe, was pronounced dead at UAMS.
The report states light rain was in the area, and the roads were wet at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.