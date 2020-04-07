Plasma donation program could help treat COVID-19 patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -An alternative FDA-approved method of treating COVID-19 patients remains in the early clinical trials in Arkansas.
According to a report from KATV, it’s a collaboration between multiple health organizations across the state.
The Arkansas Blood Institute is working with the state department and hospitals to start collecting convalescent plasma from patients who have recovered.
With over 100 recoveries reported across the state, the recruitment for eligible donors is underway.
“I do feel optimistic about it and I’m glad to say that many people who have recovered in Arkansas from COVID-19 are interested in donating their plasma,” Dr. Tina Ipe, UAMS pathologist, said.
