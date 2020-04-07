Prosecutor clears officer in deadly shooting

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 prosecutor has ruled a Manila police officer was justified in the deadly shooting of a man in early March.
According to a letter Region 8 News obtained on Tuesday from Police Chief Chris Hill, 2nd Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington cleared Sgt. Mike Shively of any wrongdoing.
“I find Officer Shively’s use of force justified,” Ellington wrote in his letter to ASP. “No prosecution will follow in this case.”
The shooting happened on March 3 at a home on West Olympia Street in Manila.
Sgt. Shively responded to a disturbance call involving Christopher Palmer.
Palmer’s brother told authorities he was talking “out of his head, acting crazy” and destroying things in his mother’s house.
The letter from Ellington to ASP provided new details surrounding the investigation.
Once Sgt. Shively arrived at the home, he spoke with Palmer about his behavior. Palmer said he was upset because family members would not take him to the hospital."
Shively said he offered to get an ambulance for Palmer, but the man refused.
“Officer Shively indicated Mr. Palmer was acting very erratic and using profanity towards him. He said Christopher Palmer stood up and kept putting his hands into his pockets,” the letter noted.
Shively told investigators he gave Palmer several commands to remove his hands from his pockets, but instead, Palmer moved towards him aggressively.
That’s when Shively attempted to arrest Palmer, but the man resisted.
“Officer Shively instructed Mr. Palmer if he did not comply, he would be tased. Palmer then ripped the taser off of Officer Shively’s tactical vest and gained control of the taser.”
That’s when Shively pulled out his gun and fired several shots at Palmer.
Soon after, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy arrived to help provide medical attention to Palmer. The man later died at the scene.
“Once Mr. Palmer ripped the taser off of Officer Shively’s vest, there became an immediate risk that he could tase Officer Shively,” Prosecutor Scott Ellington said. “If Officer Shively were to be incapacitated, Mr. Palmer could gain control of Officer Shively’s service weapon, putting the life of Officer Shively and others at risk.”
Ellington said no prosecution will follow in the case, but it will remain open until any outstanding lab reports are completed.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.