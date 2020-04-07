Riverside alum Gavin Stone reflects on UCA no-hitter & MLB Draft possibilities

After spring athletes were recently given an extra year of eligibility, a life changing decision looms big: Turn pro or head back to Conway for another year with the Bears. “There’s a couple of analytical things that have placed the top 250 to 400 draft prospects and I mean my name was up there. They did slim the draft down this year and if I was lucky enough to have my name called, then that’s something I would definitely do, but then if not, having that year of eligibility back would be huge."