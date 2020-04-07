Riverside alum Gavin Stone reflects on UCA no-hitter & MLB Draft possibilities

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Like everyone else in the college spring sports world, UCA pitcher Gavin Stone had his year cut short due to the ongoing global pandemic.
“You go through 6ams and you know, late practices in the afternoon, early practices and to see all of that go away is just a shame," Stone said.
The junior made four starts in 2020, going 3-1 with 31 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.30
“To start out like we did as a team, it really hurts to see it end so quickly,” Stone said. “Because we had a great team and we felt like we had a great shot to make a run to a regional.”
One of those appearances was tossing the school’s third no-hitter in program history on March 6 against Southeastern Louisiana. “So before the game I really had a feel for two-seam,” Gavin said. “And I knew that I was going to use it a lot. And so I just stayed two-seam in, slider away and they never adjusted and it ended up working out for us.”
While he won’t get the chance to go back on the hill this season, he says that there’s still some positives to be made out of all the down time. “Being on the mound in a real life game situation is a lot better, but it’s not terrible to have this off time and work on my game a little bit more, work on my craft.”
After spring athletes were recently given an extra year of eligibility, a life changing decision looms big: Turn pro or head back to Conway for another year with the Bears. “There’s a couple of analytical things that have placed the top 250 to 400 draft prospects and I mean my name was up there. They did slim the draft down this year and if I was lucky enough to have my name called, then that’s something I would definitely do, but then if not, having that year of eligibility back would be huge."
Gavin isn’t the only Stone playing D1 baseball. His brother Kollin had a 3.72 ERA & 1 save in 7 relief appearances for Arkansas State. They pitched in the same game in March 2019.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.