School district ending meal delivery program wants to keep kids fed

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Citing the spread of COVID-19, one Mississippi County school district will end its meal delivery program. But, it wants to make sure no student goes hungry.
Superintendent Sally Bennett announced Monday that Rivercrest School District would stop its voluntary program of preparing and delivering meals.
She cited the “steadily increasing” cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, as well as the recently confirmed cases within the county.
“Our team has been putting service above self, and I commend them for their efforts,” Bennett stated in a news release. “We have made the joint decision that it is in the best interest of our employees to suspend meal preparation and delivery after [April 6].”
Bennett did say that students who qualify for free and reduced lunches will not go hungry.
She said the district meets the requirements for a meal package delivery program through the USDA and Baylor University.
Families who qualify will receive every two weeks a box of shelf-stable, individually packaged, nutritious meals for each child. Each box will contain enough food for 20 meals: 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches.
“We have begun the work to contact eligible families for enrollment purposes,” Bennett said. “We need verbal confirmation that the eligible families want to receive meal packages delivered to their door.”
She said school staff would begin calling parents in the coming days. She urged those who qualify and wished to be included in the service to call the district office at 870-655-8621.
“We know that some additional families may now be eligible for this service due to the layoffs that are occurring in our community,” Bennett added. “It is my fervent prayer that this resource will be approved for our families with the greatest need during these turbulent times.”
