Several Region 8 school districts postpone graduation indefinitely

(KAIT) -Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that due to the continued threat of COVID-19, schools would not meet face to face again this school year.
Because of that, in a joint announcement, several school superintendents in Northeast Arkansas announced that the 2020 graduation ceremonies are postponed indefinitely.
Those school districts are:
- Bay School District
- Brookland School District
- Buffalo Island School District
- Greene County Tech School District
- Jonesboro School District
- Nettleton School District
- Paragould School District
- Riverside School District
- Valley View School District
- Westside School District
"We do not make this decision lightly or without the deepest consideration for our seniors and their families. Even though we may not be able to ceremoniously say good-bye as we have before, this in no way minimizes the pride and confidence we have in our graduating seniors," the statement read.
“Until we see you again, we wish our school families, and especially the Class of 2020, to be strong and be well.”
The districts will share their plans with teachers, parents, and students on how to complete all unfinished business for the school year effectively, efficiently, and as soon as possible.
