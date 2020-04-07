Sheriff’s office delivering essentials to elderly, handicapped

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to picking up criminals and delivering them to jail, deputies in one county are picking up essential supplies and delivering them to elderly and handicapped citizens.
The Cross County Sheriff’s Office is retrieving essential items from the store for those who are unable to get out and get them during this pandemic.
“We are only able to provide this service if it is pre-ordered and paid for,” Sheriff David West said in a Tuesday news release. “Hays Food Town and Walmart offer in-store pickup ordering services.”
West said his office will provide the service “as long as we are available to do so” between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
For more information, call the sheriff’s office at 870-238-5700.
