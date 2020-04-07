Vehicle discovered in lake; driver dead after overnight crash

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) -One man died after someone discovered his vehicle in a lake following a crash.
According to a report from Arkansas State Police, it happened around 1:10 a.m. Monday, April 6 on Malcolm Avenue in Newport.
A passerby reportedly discovered a 2000 Nissan Xterra in Newport Lake.
The driver, 44-year-old Bobby Pierce, was found in the driver’s seat.
According to the report, road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.