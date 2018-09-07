Warm but Stormy Spring Weather

An isolated storm is possible early this evening, but we turn quiet overnight. Temperatures drop down to the mid to upper 60s overnight. 80s are expected for Wednesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. While an isolated storm or shower is possible through the day, rain chances rise between sunset and midnight. Ingredients will be in place so that any storm will be possible of producing large hail and straight-line winds. Tornado threat doesn’t look high but isn’t zero. The severe threat should come to an end at or shortly after midnight. Cooler air moves in for the rest of the week with rain expected for Easter weekend.