West Memphis PD arrests 2 men for ‘terroristic threats’ involving coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis police have arrested two men in recent days for threats involving coronavirus.
According to the police department, officers responded to a disturbance April 2 at 10 p.m. where they encountered 58-year-old Steve Thomas.
Police say Thomas advanced on officers, telling them he had coronavirus.
In a separate, unrelated incident April 3, officers responded to a noise complaint at the home of 33-year-old Justin Ulrich. The call was handled without incident, but police say Ulrich later posted on social media a picture from his home surveillance system, saying the officers were exposed to coronavirus.
Both men were arrested for falsely communicating a terroristic threat and booked into the Crittenden County Jail.
“Threats to our officers are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated," the department said.
