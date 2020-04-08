A-State All-American Omar Bayless giving back in Mississippi

LAUREL, Miss. (KAIT) - Omar Bayless is primed to become the first Arkansas State player selected in the NFL Draft in 6 years.
The AP All-American was back in Mississippi recently. Bayless and some of his former high school teammates gave out lunches to kids K-12 at a church in Laurel.
The 2019 Sun Belt Player of the Year is happy to help in his home state “Just trying to give back and just showing the kids that there’s still love out here,” Bayless said.
Omar and many future prospects are having to go virtual to keep in touch with pro teams.
“It’s been crazy, just to be on FaceTime with a scout,” he said. “You normally don’t just FaceTime an NFL scout, just talk to them. But yeah, I’ve been talking to a lot of scouts, a lot of phone calls and text messages. Basically keeping up with me and want to know if I’m still training and where I’m training at, a good phone number for Draft Day. At this point, we’re just taking it one day at a time. Control what we can control.”
The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 23rd. Here’s how the Red Wolves stack up in several national mock drafts.
WR Omar Bayless
Draft Site: 4th Round (Cowboys - #123)
CBS Sports: 7th Round (Texans - #250)
Bleacher Report: 7th Round (Redskins - #217)
ProFootballNetwork: 7th Round (Vikings - #250)
DL Kevin Thurmon
Walter Football: 7th Round (Broncos - #252)
