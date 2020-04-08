A-State student earns $5,000 on Wheel of Fortune

A-State student earns $5,000 on Wheel of Fortune
An Arkansas State University student earned $5,000 on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night. (Source: Califon Productions)
By Jorge Quiquivix | April 7, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 10:40 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State University student and recipient of a TV scholarship got to compete on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night.

Alex Galbraith donned his A-State sweater in the episode.

Pat Sajak talked to Galbraith after the Maumelle-native answered the first puzzle correctly earning him $1,000.

The sophomore told Sajak that he was majoring in creative media production with an emphasis in sports broadcasting.

He also said on TV that he owns a business that offers sports analysis.

We are rooting for future #AStateAlumni and current #AState sophomore Alex Galbraith of Maumelle who is competing on Wheel of Fortune tonight! Alex is a Creative Media Production major. Go Alex, #WolvesUp!

Posted by A-State Alumni Association on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Galbraith's also the next recipient of the Dick Clay "That's Sports" Memorial Scholarship.

Unfortunately, Galbraith went home in third place, but he did win $5,000.

