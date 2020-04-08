A-State student earns $5,000 on Wheel of Fortune

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State University student and recipient of a TV scholarship got to compete on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night.
Alex Galbraith donned his A-State sweater in the episode.
Pat Sajak talked to Galbraith after the Maumelle-native answered the first puzzle correctly earning him $1,000.
The sophomore told Sajak that he was majoring in creative media production with an emphasis in sports broadcasting.
He also said on TV that he owns a business that offers sports analysis.
Galbraith's also the next recipient of the Dick Clay "That's Sports" Memorial Scholarship.
Unfortunately, Galbraith went home in third place, but he did win $5,000.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.