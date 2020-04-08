Agape House fearful of closing their doors

OAK GROVE, Ark. (KAIT) - Agape House works with women and men through rehabilitation to get them back on their feet, but since the coronavirus outbreak, money isn’t coming in as expected.
Executive Director Sunny McMinn says they only have two weeks of funding, but she remains optimistic.
“God has always provided for us,” she says. “We’re 15 years old on April 5. Since day one, it’s been His house.”
Coronavirus keeps them from getting out and fundraising.
However, McMinn says that less money in the bank doesn’t stop bills from coming in.
“I wouldn’t want the men and women here now to even have to worry about [funding],” she says. “I want them to know that we’re going to be here at least, until they finish their program.”
Agape House isn’t openly accepting new women or men into their program now, to keep themselves as healthy as possible.
She’s hopeful those who are in the program will graduate.
“For me to see how they impact the rest of the world around them, that’s like fire to keep going,” she says.
To donate, mail your contributions to P.O. Box 1056 Paragould, AR 72450.
