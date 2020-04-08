April 8: A-State lockdown lifted

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, April 8. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
Within the last hour, A-State lifted a campus-wide lockdown following a reported late-night shooting. We’ll have the latest update at the top of the hour.
During their first virtual meeting the Jonesboro City Council addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating tornado that tore through town.
A new program looks to connect farmers with those out of work.
Weather Headlines
Expect highs in the 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
An isolated storm or shower is possible through the day with rain chances increasing between sunset and midnight.
Ingredients will be in place so that any storm will be possible of producing large hail and straight-line winds.
The tornado threat doesn’t look high but isn’t zero.
The severe threat should come to an end at or shortly after midnight.
