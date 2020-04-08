Arkansas Activities Association extends dead period through May 30th

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the return of high school sports in the Natural State.
The Arkansas Activities Association announced Wednesday that they’re extending the dead period through May 30th. High school sports organizations across the country are having teams on the sidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
During this dead period, teams aren’t allowed to practice, lift weights together, play games, or travel to competition. Athletic facilities are also closed. Spring sports competition remains suspended (baseball, softball, track & field, soccer).
The AAA canceled the remainder of the state basketball finals on April 6th.
