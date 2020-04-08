Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir speaks to CollegeAD about COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir is on another national platform.
He spoke to Drew Berst on CollegeAD about athletics in the midst of COVID-19. Mohajir talked about how Arkansas State will be impacted by the NCAA eligibility rule change and more.
Terry enters his 2nd season on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. The state of pigskin is a concern for many, there have been talks to possibly change the 2020 football season, but it’s too early to tell how the coronavirus will affect things in the fall.
You can listen to the entire conversation here: https://vimeo.com/404614037
