Arrest made in Jonesboro man’s murder, authorities say

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man who was considered to a person of interest in the death of a Jonesboro man earlier this year is now facing a murder-II charge, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.
Kelly Glenn Dawson of Maynard was arrested April 8 on suspicion of murder II in the Feb. 4 death of Brandon Scott Will of Jonesboro.
Authorities said at the time that Will was found around 1:20 a.m. Feb. 4 when deputies were called to Highway 115 near Maynard for an intoxicated person passed out in a vehicle.
Deputies believe that Will had been involved in a physical altercation and later died at Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.
On Wednesday, authorities released the incident report in the case.
Will was found by deputies lying on his left side facing the vehicle, the incident report noted.
Deputies also tried to do CPR and called for paramedics.
A cut was found on Will’s right forehead, as well as bruising to the right ear, as well as blood coming from his ear, nose and mouth, deputies said.
The Arkansas State Crime Lab also ruled the case a homicide, noting Will died from “blunt force trauma.”
“Dr. Erickson stated that it appeared that Brandon Will was kicked or hit in the head several times, causing a defused axel of his brain ‘blunt force trauma.’ Dr. Erickson stated that a pattern of an object left on Brandon Will’s head,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Bell said the investigation into Will’s death is ongoing and open.
