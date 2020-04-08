Business owner discusses impact after losing two locations from tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One business owner with two locations continues to pick up the pieces and after an EF3 tornado tore through Jonesboro.
Gamble’s Home Furnishings lost around $7 million in inventory and building damage at their Farville location.
The location inside the Turtle Creek Mall, 3000 E. Highland Dr., lost $275,000.
Owner Chris Gamble said most importantly, he’s happy everyone made it out safely.
He added the wreckage left behind won’t be forgotten.
“I was coming back here and got behind the fairgrounds, and I could see the one building destroyed, and it was heartbreaking," Gamble said.
Gamble recently placed a tornado shelter in the Farville store location. He said 14 employees and customers took shelter inside while the storm passed.
“The main thing of all of this is all my employees and customers were safe after this is all over with. The business is just a thing,” Gamble said. “It’s a building and furniture. We’ll be able to rebuild and when we do, we’ll be able to come back stronger and better than ever.”
The business currently sits temporarily in the Gazno’s Event Center.
Gamble said he’s in the process of getting permission to use the former Fred’s building on Caraway Road.
He says they hope to be open in two weeks. For more information, click here.
