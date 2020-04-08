Gov. Parson, state leaders discuss unemployment in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a daily briefing on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
During the briefing, he and Missouri Labor Director Anna Hui discussed unemployment.
Jefferson City police officer Jeremy Bowman, president of Jefferson City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 19, and International Association of Fire Fighters District Vice President Mark Woolbright also spoke.
Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a total of 3,037 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 53 deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.