Gray Television donates $10,000 for Jonesboro, Ark., tornado recovery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - KAIT-TV is pleased to announce that its parent company, Gray Television is contributing $10,000 towards tornado recovery efforts in the Jonesboro, Ark., area. The donation will be made to the United Way of Northeast Arkansas’ Jonesboro Tornado Recovery Fund. The United Way of Northeast Arkansas has formed a seven member committee of community leaders to disburse funds to help those directly impacted by the tornado.
“We are grateful there was no loss of life during the Jonesboro tornado. Just like every severe weather event, we were on the air warning those in the path to take shelter. That is what we do. This donation to help tornado victims is yet another example of the commitment Gray Television has to serving Region 8,” said KAIT Vice President and General Manager Hatton Weeks. “We are all proud to work for a company that is as committed to our community as we are”.
"KAIT8 through Gray Television has long been an indispensable partner to many within Northeast Arkansas. United Way of Northeast Arkansas is thankful to work with KAIT in support of recovery efforts in Jonesboro," said Nanette Heard, Executive Director of United Way of Northeast Arkansas. "The donation will help make recovery a lot easier for many individuals and families in our community."
About KAIT-TV:
KAIT-TV serves the Jonesboro, AR DMA through its 3 television stations (ABC, NBC, and CW), Region 8 Weather App, Region 8 News app, various streaming apps and kait8.com website. KAIT-TV produces over 24 hours of local news programming each week.
Contact Adam Dozier, KAIT Director of Marketing at (870) 336-1825 or tdozier@kait8.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.