Gray Television donates $10,000 for Jonesboro, Ark., tornado recovery

“We are grateful there was no loss of life during the Jonesboro tornado. Just like every severe weather event, we were on the air warning those in the path to take shelter. That is what we do. This donation to help tornado victims is yet another example of the commitment Gray Television has to serving Region 8,” said KAIT Vice President and General Manager Hatton Weeks. “We are all proud to work for a company that is as committed to our community as we are”.