Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says he hopes to have his team return to its facilities on May 1. Gundy's proposed timetable would defy federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university and its athletic director. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against gatherings of 50 or more people or more through at least May 11 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The virus has infected more than 380,000 people and killed more than 11,000 in the United States alone. Gundy also referred to the virus as the “Chinese virus” and said the mainstream media has been too negative in its coverage.
UNDATED (AP) — They are cities defined by iconic sporting events. When Augusta comes up, one instantly thinks of the Masters. If Omaha is mentioned, it’s often in the same breath with the College World Series. Same for Louisville and the Kentucky Derby. For those cities and others such as Williamsport, Oklahoma City and Cheyenne, the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic is an especially wrenching blow. Augusta was supposed to host golf's first major championship this week. But the Masters has been put off until at least November, dealing the Georgia city a huge financial blow. Others are facing the same predicament.