Jonesboro church provides free meals for first responders and those in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Royal Priesthood Ministries is another one of the many organizations around the NEA giving back to the community after the tornado.
Last week, they provided over 1,100 meals to first responders, essential staff and people who were displaced from the storm.
Pastor Teresa Lee-Williams said was finding ways on how she could give back.
“The thing that I heard so clearly was to feed the people, just feed them,” Pastor Lee-Williams said. “And I said ‘Ok God, if you say feed them, what can we do?’ And he said cook, because I cook anyway and cater some. I do event planning, and so with that, that was one of the things that I had, why not take it and give it back to the community.”
Pastor Teresa Lee-Williams and her staff went out first hand to deliver meals around the area.
