JPD thanks community for donations following tornado
Jonesboro Police Department thanks the community for donations following the tornado. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 7, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 8:04 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department thanked the community Tuesday for donations after the Jonesboro tornado.

In a Facebook post on the Jonesboro Police Department page, the department expressed their thanks for an outpouring of support from local businesses and people donating services and items to the department for use during the first stages of recovery following the Jonesboro tornado.

Some of those items inlcuded:

  • Tents
  • Tarps
  • Gloves
  • Cookies
  • Heaters
  • Hand sanitizers
  • Trash bags
  • Hot spots

Several law enforcement agencies and city officials benefited tremendously from the donations.

